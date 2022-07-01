A RAIL operator employee has been recognised for an act of bravery at Wakefield Westgate station.
Phil Jones, who works as a crime reduction manager with Northern, stepped in to detain a man responsible for the assault of a train conductor on a service calling at the station in 2019.
Now, he is among five employees at Northern to be awarded a Certificate of Commendation at the British Transport Police Pennine Sub Divisional Awards.
Commenting on his commendation, Mr Jones said: “I’m very honoured and humbled to be recognised by the British Transport Police.”
Also picking up commendations were Stephen McHugh, who made a life-saving intervention of a distressed female at Bolton station, Damian Greenhalgh, who made a life-saving intervention at Manchester Victoria station, Lorna Brown and David Greenslade who stepped in to break-up a fight of approximately 20 males at South Elmsall and and Dean Worthington, who made a life-saving intervention of a distressed male at Dinting Viaduct.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here