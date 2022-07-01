A YORK Scout and Guide have been selected to represent North Yorkshire and perform in Gang Show 90 at London’s Eventim Apollo.
Amelie Thompson, a Girlguiding Young Leader from 1st Copmanthorpe Brownies and Marcus Barker, an Explorer Scout from 1st Holgate Scout Group, both from York, have been chosen for the cast for the national show.
They will join over 170 Scouts and Guides to put on a show to celebrate what has become a Scouting and Guiding tradition not only across the UK, but around the world.
John Ives, assistant county commissioner at North Yorkshire Scouts, said: "At 14-years-old, Amelie and Marcus are some of the youngest Gang Show 90 cast members and they are attending rehearsals all over the country.
"It’s a fantastic opportunity for them to be involved in."
The anniversary show is made up of a cast from shows across the UK who will join in song, dance and comedy.
