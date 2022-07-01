SIEMENS Mobility is expanding its £200m rail village in Goole by building a new £7m component facility which will create up to 30 new jobs. Business Minister Lee Rowley signed a steel of the building to mark the occasion.
The component facility, opening in 2023, will be built by local firm GMI Construction, which has built the rest of the Siemens rail village, using their 100% British supply chain, over 70% of which based in Yorkshire.
Teams at the new facility will maintain traction drives and motors for Siemens Mobility UK train fleets (work currently done in Leeds), and will also maintain HVAC air conditioning units, plus further components for trains expected to be confirmed in the future. The centre will also help keep over 450 trains from Scotland to Southampton running.
The development will further establish Goole as a centre of excellence for rail technology in the UK. With up to £200m investment from Siemens Mobility, 700 new jobs will be created with a further 250 roles during the construction phase and an additional 1,700 indirect supply chain opportunities.
On his visit, Mr Rowley toured the site and saw mock ups of the new Piccadilly line London Underground trains, the first which will be built in Goole.
