SIEMENS Mobility is expanding its £200m rail village in Goole by building a new £7m component facility which will create up to 30 new jobs. Business Minister Lee Rowley signed a steel of the building to mark the occasion.

The component facility, opening in 2023, will be built by local firm GMI Construction, which has built the rest of the Siemens rail village, using their 100% British supply chain, over 70% of which based in Yorkshire.