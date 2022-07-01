A FOUNDATION based in York has led a tree planting project to create its very own forest - and children from a local school have got involved.
Earlier this year, The Pavers Foundation led a tree planting project in Wheldrake, to establish the very first Pavers Foundation Forest, enhancing green credentials of the leading footwear company, Pavers.
And now, children from Wheldrake with Thorganby CofE Primary School have returned to the site to plant a wildflower meadow.
The children who attended the site planted a variety of wetland and wildflower seedlings as well as cornflowers, which they had grown from seed in school as part of their science lessons.
They had also drawn diagrams of the flowers for the meadow as part of their curriculum, which were judged in a competition by Sue Paver.
The winning designs, drawn by Alex Rutter, Noah Hunter and Olivia Bartram, were rewarded with book tokens from the Pavers Foundation.
