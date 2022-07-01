Fresh reports suggest the UK could be set for a 35C heatwave in July after weeks of irregular weather patterns following the sizzling heatwave in June.

Brian Gaze, a forecaster at Weather Outlook, told The Sun he wouldn’t be surprise to see temperatures reach the mid-30s towards the end of the month.

He said: “At the moment long-range computer models are suggesting an increased likelihood of very warm conditions during the last third of July

“Temperatures in the UK reached 32.7C earlier this month and typically the hottest weather of the summer comes in July or August. In recent years periods of extreme heat have become more common in the UK.

"I wouldn't be surprised if temperatures climbed to 35C (91F). To put a little context on that, the hottest day in the entire decade of the 1980s was 34.4C.”

Met Office forecast for July amid heatwave claims

The Met Office have issued a more subdued long range weather forecast however did suggest “higher than average temperatures” towards the end of the month.

The long range weather forecast, looking at the two weeks between July 13 and July 27 said: “The south is likely to see more settled conditions, while any unsettled weather will be confined mostly to the north, although may occasionally extend to the rest of the UK through the middle of July.

“The further we move through the period, the greater the chance of settled, dry and fine weather becoming more widespread.