New laws relating to driving in the UK will come into effect this month affecting all drivers across the country.

Law changes pushed through this month could have a huge impact on the future of transport in this country with drivers across the UK affected by the changes.

Here is everything you need to know.

EU speed-limiting rules

All newly released cars will be legally required to be fitted with a speed limiter from July 6, 2022.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said new EU rules would provisionally apply to the UK despite Brexit.

It is claimed the changes could help save more than 25,000 lives and avoid at least 140,000 serious injuries by 2038.

Road safety charity Brake described it as a “landmark day for road safety”, but the AA said the “best speed-limiter is the driver’s right foot”.

Jonathan White, Legal and Compliance Director at National Accident Helpline, said: “The new speed limiters, which are expected to be introduced on cars that are sold from July 6 2022, will hopefully see new drivers sticking to the recommended speed limits.

“The technology is designed to warn drivers when they are approaching the speed limit. If the driver doesn’t slow down, the speed limiter reduces the engine’s power and the vehicle’s speed.

Electric vehicles charging

As of June 30, all home and workplaces with electric vehicle chargers will be required to have smart charging capabilities.

The new laws have been introduced to help manage the strain on the National Grid prompting drivers to switch to EV-friendly energy tariffs.

If EV drivers charge during off-peak hours it will limit the strain and save drivers money at the same time.

Fuel prices

Not so much a rule change, but chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he will carefully consider calls for a “more substantial” fuel duty cut.

It comes as fuel retailers have been accused of “inexplicably” raising pump prices again despite falling wholesale costs.

Drivers have “a right to know” why they are still being charged record prices to fill up, according to the RAC.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.2p on Tuesday.

RAC fuel price spokesman Simon Williams said: “Inexplicably, fuel prices rose yet again yesterday.

“We can see absolutely no rhyme or reason why average forecourt prices are still going up, given that the wholesale price of both fuels has been falling for weeks.

“Drivers up and down the country have a right to know why they’re having to pay what they are for fuel when the costs to retailers right now are so much less than they were a few weeks ago.”

In June, the Competition and Markets Authority launched a "short and focused review" of how much drivers are being charged for fuel after a request by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.