A YORK swimming pool was forced to close for several days after it ran out of chlorine.

The York Sport pools near the University of York were hit by the national shortage of sodium hypochlorite and forced to temporarily close last Saturday after a delivery was cancelled.

Managers originally thought the 25 metre, eight lane main pool and 18 metre training pool might have to stay closed until mid-July, when the next delivery of chlorine was due, but they were able to reopen yesterday after a delivery turned up.

York Sport said on its website that the shortage had been caused by a range of factors including a reduction in production due to Covid-19, transport restrictions and the war in Ukraine, and the closure was both 'incredibly disappointing and frustrating.'

It said it now had enough chemicals to last for approximately a month.

"Closing the pools is the last thing we want to do, and we are working with our supplier to ensure that we can continue operating as normal, having already placed our next order this morning," it said.

"As the national chlorine shortage is ongoing, we are unable to guarantee that we will not face further issues in the future.

"Our facility is able to hold a large quantity of sodium hypochlorite safely on site. However, we are unable to stockpile this as its strength decreases significantly. Therefore, we are reliant on regular deliveries of chlorine."

It said swimmers could help to keep the pools open by following three easy steps: showering before entering the pools, avoiding wearing lotions, deodorants and perfumes/aftershaves prior to swimming and using the toilet before swimming.

"By following these three easy steps, you will help reduce the amount of chemicals we need to keep the water clean and safe to use,"they said.

"We’d like to take the opportunity to thank you for your patience and understanding during this time."