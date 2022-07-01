FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a car fire in a popular York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.18pm last night (June 30) after reports of a fire in Wigginton Road in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Huntington were called to a car on fire.
"This originated in the engine compartment and caused 75 per cent fire damage to the entire vehicle.
"Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to deal with the blaze."
