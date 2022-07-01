A DRIVER has been arrested following a roadside stop on a major York road.

North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a vehicle on the A64 near York yesterday (June 30).

Sgt Paul Cording was one of the officers on the scene.

He said: "The driver tested positive for cannabis and has been arrested.

"A blood sample has been obtained and will be sent away for analysis.

"The occupants of the car were also reported for not wearing a seatbelt."