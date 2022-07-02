TERRY's shop, cafe and restaurant may be long gone from the centre of York, but memories remain.

The much-loved institution finally closed for good in 1981 and the magnificent building in St Helen's Square, opposite Bettys tea rooms, has witnessed a succession of new occupants since.

And magnificent is the appropriate word. Luckily you can still enjoy the grand interior today because the site is now a restaurant and cocktail bar - The Impossible WonderBar and Tea Rooms.

Previous to that it had been a Carluccio's restaurant and a Swarovski jewellers shop as well as a shop for the National Railway Museum.

But turn back the clock and the premises once had a thriving Terry’s chocolate shop and restaurant; the Terry name, set in stone, is still evident today.

Terry's also converted the premises into a ballroom and restaurant, while retaining its status as a confectionery shop, an arrangement that lasted until 1981.

Terry's cafe advert from 1906

Today we are sharing an advert for the St Helen's Square shop dating from 1906. The advert boasts that the business was established in 1767 "When George the Third was King" and promotes its proximity to York's big attractions, including "The Cathedral, The Guildhall, The Museum, Theatre Royal, River Ouse." Its specialities were promoted as "Chocolates Nougat, Walnut Toffee and Peppermint Creams". It also offered "Luncheons, Dinners, Afternoon Teas etc" and made "Bride Cakes and Birthday and Christening Cakes."

The business also offered outside catering. One of its most prestigious bookings was for the royal wedding of the Duke of Kent to Katharine Worsley in 1961 at Hovingham. In Van Wilson's book, The Story of Terry's, former staff reminisce about that summer's day when there was a buffet for 1,000 guests in a 30-foot marquee. The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Margaret all attended the wedding, the ceremony for which took place at York Minster.

In the book, Betty Hartas recalls helping out: "We went by coach from York to Hovingham. This marquee...was all draped in beautiful pastel shades. There were three huge wedding cakes. When it was over, we sat down to a meal - we had exactly what they had."

Terry's van

Press readers have shared their memories of Terry's cafe in our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.

Anita Tasker said: "My mother took my sister and I for high tea when it was still Terry's tea room and it was very grand."

Muriel Stabler recalled the ballroom on the top floor, the ladies room in the basement, and all the marble, mahogany and brass.

"Also my wedding cake was made there. And I remember the pineapple tarts served with coffee in the restaurant. Yummy!"

What are your memories of Terry's cafe?