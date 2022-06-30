YORK passengers can look forward to faster and more frequent trains to Manchester after a multi-billion-pound rail upgrade in West Yorkshire was given the green light.

Network Rail says can now completely transform train journeys between Huddersfield and Dewsbury as part of a Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will see twice as many tracks installed and several stations renovated.

"As well as supporting rapid economic growth in the North of England, these major improvements will ultimately deliver more frequent, faster trains along a cleaner, greener, more reliable railway between York and Manchester," said a spokesperson.

Cllr Andy D'Agorne, Green Party executive member for transport at City of York Council, said the development sounded 'really encouraging, even though the government has pulled back from the full electrification which we really need to end fossil fuel use for our railways.'

He added: "Reducing journey times, boosting reliability and service quality are essential along with competitive pricing to encourage greater use of railways in preference to growing congestion on our roads.”

Neil Holm, Transpennine Route Upgrade Director for Network Rail, said the announcement was a 'massive success' for the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

"It brings us another step closer to delivering faster, more frequent trains, and a greener, more reliable railway for passengers," he said.

“Work on this part of the route is essential for unlocking wider benefits for passengers travelling between York and Manchester via Leeds and Huddersfield.

"It’ll allow us to run more trains along the route, giving passengers a much better chance of finding a seat and enjoying their journey."

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said the announcement was a 'massive step forward' towards delivering a railway fit for the 21st century across the North of England, which would provide real benefits for people using its trains and travelling between some of the country’s biggest cities.”

Tony Baxter, Regional Director (East), at Northern Trains, said: "This is a significant milestone and a huge vote of confidence for the ambitious plans which will benefit Northern customers, not just along the Transpennine route, but across the entire Northern network.

Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson said the Government committed a record breaking £96bn last year to transform the railway, bringing communities together and boosting local economies in the North and Midlands through Northern Powerhouse Rail and the TransPennine Route Upgrade.

"We will continue to deliver on our promise of more frequent, faster and greener travel for passengers," he added.

A spokesperson said approval was granted following three years of planning and public consultation, considering the views of residents, rail users and other stakeholders, including a public inquiry held in November and December 2021.