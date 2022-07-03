BODHI the former street cat is in need of a new home.
Bodhi, aged five, was admitted to the RSPCA 's York animal home in Landing Lane by an Inspector after he was found in terrible condition.
Staff say he was covered in wounds from getting beaten up by other feral cats. But now they say he is ready to move to a home of his own.
"Bodhi is a special little cat," a staff member at the animal home said. "He is looking for a home with extra special adopters who will take a chance on an ex-street cat who has been left with anxiety around humans due to the abuse he suffered while living on the streets."
Bodhi
Staff on the animal home's cattery team have been working very hard to try and help Bodhi overcome his fears, "He has come on so much since he first arrived at the RSPCA rescue centre, but sadly he still has a long way to go," the staff members said. "We feel he will improve so much quicker in a home environment."
Staff say they can already see such an improvement in Bodhi that they feel he is ready for a home of his own. But they say any adopters will need a secure spare room they can dedicate to Bodhi until he feels safe in his new surroundings.
"This may take up to six months to happen so they will need to be in it for the long haul," the staff member said. "Adopters will need lots of time and patience with Bodhi and understand the traumas he has suffered when he was living on the streets.
"Staff at the centre believe he will make a great pet if someone will take that chance on him. He will need an adult only, pet free home where he will be a permanent house cat."
- The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk
