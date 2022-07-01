Your Hearing Consultants offers premium and accessible ear health and hearing rehabilitation services which makes it stand out from the crowd, according to owner Lucy Cabaniuk.

The Pocklington-based hearing experts have recently opened a clinic in Wolds Way. Lucy, who is senior audiologist and clinical director, founded Your Hearing Consultants in July 2021 in her hometown.

Your Hearing Consultants

Since then, the business has expanded to its York clinic, having already done likewise in Goole and Howden and Driffield as well as serving the wider East Riding and parts of North Yorkshire as a domiciliary service.

Lucy is joined by hearing care specialist Emma Flint who will be stationed in Capital of the Wolds providing ear wax removal and hearing health checks.

The duo has 30 years’ experience in the industry and Lucy believes that Your Hearing Consultants can help fill a void in York and North Yorkshire.

“We have set up our base in Wolds Way to Health on Cranwell Road where Emma will be providing ear wax removal and hearing health screening., We use an ENT developed, state of the art ear wax microsuction system, to remove wax and debris safely and comfortably from your ears.

Lucy and Emma - Your Hearing Consultants

“I set up Your Hearing Consultants in July 2021 having previously worked as a regional manager for a major highstreet audiology company and for the NHS as I saw a real gap in the market for a high-quality local provider in East Riding.

“We started with a domiciliary service, but now have a full-time clinic in Pocklington and I am delighted with the progress that our little business has made in such a short space of time.

“Generally North and East Yorkshire is a place which is underserved considering its size, especially since GP surgeries stopped providing ear wax removal services.

“Since then, it has become difficult for people to access them, and you can be waiting up to a year for micro-suction on the NHS.

“We have held a handful of clinics thus far and look forward to welcoming more clients.

Your Hearing Consultants

We are proudly independent and are experts at what we do, from ear wax removal through to hearing aid technology. Being independent means that we are not limited by anyone hearing aid supplier and have the freedom to always provide the best customised solutions for your hearing needs, lifestyle, and budget.

To find out more our the services we offer or to make an appointment go to our website www.yourhearingconsultants.co.uk or telephone 01759 361605