A YORK MP has given a lukewarm welcome to a Government review of short-term holiday lets, which aims to ensure they don't drive residents out of their communities.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said that having met Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove to urge him to take action on unregulated holiday lets, it was 'good to know he has taken my pleadings seriously.'

But she claimed that a registration scheme being suggested by ministers would be 'woefully insufficient' to address the 'explosion' of Airbnbs and other holiday lettings in destinations such as York.

"I urge the Government to go further and introduce a licensing scheme to empower local councils to authorise or remove the right of landlords to let their homes, issue fines where there is anti-social behaviour, and to introduce a ban on new short term holiday lets in specified areas without special permission," she said.

She said the latter change was being introduced in Scotland, and her Parliamentary Bill on Short Term Holiday Lets aimed to do the same.

The MP claimed earlier this year that despairing York residents were living next to endless parties as short-term holiday lets turned their communities into the 'wild west.'

Rachael Maskell MP

She told Mr Gove that residents were finding their quiet streets were being subjected to noisy and drunken groups using profane language in front of children and families at all hours of the day and night.

Residents in a stretch of Bishopthorpe Road later told The Press of their nightmare experiences after two properties in their terraced street were turned into holiday lets, whose guests were damaging their peace, well-being and sleep.

The Government said it was calling for evidence to understand the impact of the increase in short-term holiday lets in England,following the rise in the use of rental booking websites and apps.

Measures it was considering included physical checks of premises to ensure regulations in areas including health and safety, noise and anti-social behaviour were obeyed.

There could also be a registration ‘kitemark’ scheme with spot checks for compliance with rules on issues such as gas safety, a self-certification scheme for hosts to register with before they can operate, and better information or a single source of guidance setting out the legal requirements for providers.

Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston said:“We want to reap the benefits of the boom in short-term holiday lets while protecting community interests and making sure England has high-quality tourist accommodation.

“While no decisions have been taken, this review will help us work out the options to look at so we can protect our much-loved communities and thriving holiday industry.”

Housing Minister Stuart Andrew, said:“Holiday let sites like Airbnb have helped boost tourism across the country, but we need to make sure this doesn’t drive residents out of their communities."