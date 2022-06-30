A MAN has appeared in court accused of causing £19,000 damage to York Minster.

Joshua Webster was arrested following an incident on the roof of the cathedral last November which lasted four hours and involved police and firefighters.

It is alleged that the damage needs more than 600 hours’ work by Minster stonemasons to repair.

Webster, 31, of Langdale Avenue, Tang Hall, indicated he will deny a charge of causing criminal damage on November 24.

He is alleged to have damaged a pinnacle at the top of the South-West buttress of the Minster and some scaffolding.

At a brief hearing at York Magistrates Court, district judge Adrian Lower decided the case was too serious for him to deal with and sent it to York Crown Court.

He released Webster on unconditional bail.

Webster will appear before a judge at the crown court on July 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing where he will formally enter a plea.

Late on November 24, the Minster’s police force became aware that a man was on top of the cathedral. They called in other emergency services.

Firefighters from York, Tadcaster, Ripon and Harrogate attended, as did ambulance crews.

The man on the roof climbed down after discussion with the emergency services.