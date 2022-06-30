TWO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 968.

A further nine Covid deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 46 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 119,369.

The dates of death range from June 12 - 29.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.