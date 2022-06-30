COMMUNITY groups and charities across York are being given the chance to build a brighter future thanks to a nationwide initiative.

Leading UK builders merchant Selco Builders Warehouse has launched its Selco Community Heroes competition for the third time.

More than £12,000 in cash and building materials will be up for grabs from Selco, which has a branch in Osbaldwick Links Road in York, in the six-month campaign.

Carine Jessamine, Selco marketing director, said: “We have always been committed to supporting the local communities in which our branches are based, including in York, and that is the case more than ever now.

"Whether you are associated with a hard-working local charity, a scout group, a grassroots sports team or a community centre, this is an initiative which offers a great opportunity for York organisations."

The scheme is open to any charity or group which is at the heart of its local community and entry can be made by explaining in no more than 100 words how they would use the building materials or money to benefit them.

The first two overall winners of the competition, previously called Selco Stars, have been Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice and Helping Homeless Veterans.

Entries can be made on the Selco website.