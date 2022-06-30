A CRASH on a main road in to York is causing traffic problems.
The A1079 Hull Road is currently blocked westbound in Osbaldwick in York with heavy traffic due to a crash from the Park and Ride to Osbaldwick Link Road.
Drivers are being asked to try and avoid the area for the time being.
More to follow.
