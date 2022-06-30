A MOUNTAIN top walk to watch the sunset at over 3,000 feet has raised more than £2,000 for local hospitals.
The ‘Sunset Walk’ challenged walkers to climb Helvellyn, the third-highest in England, to support York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity. The reward was to watch a stunning sunset from the top before descending in the dark with head torches and glow sticks.
Community fundraiser for the charity, Maya Liversidge, said: “Our supporters loved it and many of them said it was one of the best walks they had ever done.
"Watching the sunset over the beautiful Lake District landscape was awe-inspiring and knowing we were all raising money for the hospital charity made it even more special."
The money raised during the challenge will help provide funding to improve healthcare facilities and support staff at the trust.
The feedback was so positive that York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity are planning another sunset walk in 2023.
