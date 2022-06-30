A NEW safeguarding campaign is encouraging everyone in York to help prevent and stop the abuse of adults by learning more about it.

The city council’s ‘Know the signs’ campaign is urging people to learn more about the different kinds of abuse which adults can face, how to spot the signs of it taking place and, if seen or suspected, report them.

The council says abuse takes many forms - domestic, emotional, financial, modern slavery, physical, sexual or discriminatory or organisational abuse – and can have devastating and long-lasting effects. Knowing more about what that abuse might involve and how is affects people, and then reporting any concerns to the council or police, can help prevent abuse happening or taking place.

The ’Know the signs’ campaign is building on the momentum of the region’s successful Safeguarding Week which hosted over 50 learning and information sessions last week.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, at City of York Council, said: “While recognising that York is a great place to live, we also need to acknowledge that sadly there are those in our community who are vulnerable to abuse, neglect or exploitation.

“We all need to know the different forms which abuse may take and recognise their signs. We need listen to those who may be at risk and be sure that we know what to do if we are concerned about them. Let’s all make sure York is a safe place where everyone can live and thrive.”

Jamaila Hussain Corporate Director of Adult Services and Integration (DASS) at City of York Council, said: “All of us have a responsibility to ensure that we help protect adults at risk from abuse, neglect and exploitation, because abuse is always wrong, and it is always right to report any concerns you may have.”

Michelle Carrington, Executive Director of Quality and Nursing at Vale of York CCG, said: “NHS Vale of York CCG fully supports this campaign. The safety and welfare of children and adults living in York and North Yorkshire is of the utmost importance. Being able to spot the signs of abuse and knowing how to report it helps to protect our community, and ensures that safeguarding is everyone’s business.”

Detective Superintendent Fiona Wynne, North Yorkshire Police also commented: “The safeguarding campaign from City of York Council is really welcome.

“There is still so much that needs to be done to help everyone to understand the different types of abuse and the signs of its presence.

“ No one wants to live in a society where abuse of any form is acceptable and we all have a responsibility to remove this problem from our society.

“I hope that as many people as possible are able to engage with the learning opportunities that the campaign will provide.”

To find about the different types of abuse, how to identify the signs of them and to know how to report it, go to Safeguarding Adults York (www.safeguardingadultsyork.org.uk) or report your concerns by calling 01904 551111.

Furthermore, call 999 if someone is in immediate danger.