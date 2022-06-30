STAFF at a care home in York have received top awards in recognition of their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Care home manager Victoria Wilson at RMBI Care Co. Home Connaught Court in Fulford has received a British Citizen Corporate Award (BCA) in recognition of her leadership during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, all staff members at the home, which supports older people with residential care, nursing care and residential dementia support, have been awarded a British Citizen Award Certificate of Recognition for their "exceptional endeavours in the workplace community."
Victoria Wilson said: "It’s a real honour to be recognised for the work that we do, as well as each of our staff members, who go over and above every day to support the residents within our care.
"It has been a challenging few years but we have emerged stronger and closer as a team."
The British Citizen Awards help to recognise individuals doing extraordinary things in the local community.
