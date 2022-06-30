Dramatic recouplings are exactly what Love Island is all about and ITV viewers were treated to a recoupling on Wednesday night.

After Tuesday night’s heart race challenge caused its fair share of upsets with many of the boys having their heart rate raised the most by someone other than their partner.

Just when you thought that things were cooling down and the couples were making up, the villa’s queen of drama Ekin-Su got a text.

The text read: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boys they want to couple up with. #girlsontop #bigchickenergy”.

Both Danica, Antigoni and Ekin-Su were among the most unsure of their next move.

Who did Danica couple up with on Love Island?





Danica and Jay on Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Danica spoke to Jay on Wednesday's episode, saying: “If I’m honest, you were in my top three when I first came in, looks wise, so it’s not like I’d be completely closed off to being in a couple with yourself. I think it’s important for me to let you know that you’re somebody that I would consider.”

In the end, Danica chose to couple up with Jay despite him saying he wanted to pursue things with Antigoni.

Who did Antigoni couple up with on Love Island?





Antigoni on Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

While Antigoni mulled over her decision, weighing her options, she said: “With Davide, I’m super comfortable - we really get along. Whatever it ended up being, it would be authentic."

She added: "With Jay there was an initial attraction there but obviously I came in as this whole saga with Paige was unravelling and now he’s turned round in the last few days and is like I want to get to know you on a more romantic level. Part of me would like to get to know Jay still.”

When it came to the big decision, Antigoni was exploring things with both Jay and Davide but in the end was left with single boy Charlie.

Who did Ekin-Su couple up with on Love Island?





Gemma and Ekin-Su on Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Confused over whether Davide is an option for her, Ekin-Su pondered her upcoming decision, adding:

“I have these three boys in front of me, all of them have given me something great. Charlie is amazing, I’m myself with him- everything flows, nothing is forced. Jay obviously there’s a very big sexual chemistry with him, then you have Davide who we did start something… what do I do?”

In front of the fire pit, Ekin-Su chose to couple up with her former flame and Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti.

Current Love Island couples

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Danica Taylor and Jay Younger

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.