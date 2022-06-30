A WOMAN from North Yorkshire is preparing to take on a coast to coast cycle challenge to raise money for a hospice that cared for her dad.
Bridget Houlston, of Helmsley, is hoping to raise £2,000 for Saint Catherine's in memory of her father Eric, who passed away 12 years ago.
On July 9, Bridget will set off from Seascale in Cumbria and attempt to cycle the 150 miles to Whitby in one go.
Bridget said: “I had intended to do this long distance challenge in 2020 to raise much needed funds for Saint Catherine’s, but as we all know, Covid had other ideas.
"Saint Catherine’s provides palliative care to hundreds of families and did a fantastic job of caring for my father back in 2010."
Her challenge will include 4,500m of ascent as the route heads through the Lake District, including the brutal climbs of Hardknott and Wrynose passes.
To sponsor Bridget, visit her donation page at: https://bit.ly/3ucHtoW
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here