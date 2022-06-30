Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey says his party has a “great chance” of taking Harrogate and Knaresborough from the Conservatives in the next general election.

Speaking during a visit to the constituency today, Sir Davey said the seat had become a key target for the Lib Dems after the party made big gains in May’s local elections.

“We are going to be working as hard as possible to win this seat,” Sir Davey told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“The Conservatives are taking people for granted in Harrogate. They are taking people for granted on the cost of living crisis, the environment and our health services.

“I’m confident that the next parliamentary campaigner for the Liberal Democrats has a great chance of beating the Tories here.”

Although North Yorkshire remains a Tory majority after last month’s local elections, the Lib Dems won the most seats in Harrogate and Knaresborough which has been under the Conservative control of MP Andrew Jones and Harrogate Borough Council for more than a decade.

Sir Davey said the Lib Dems would select their new candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough “very soon” after Judith Rogerson recently announced she would not re-stand due to personal reasons.

Mrs Rogerson previously stood in the 2019 general election when she was beaten by MP Andrew Jones by 9,675 votes.

Mr Jones has held the seat since 2010. Before that, Phil Willis was the Liberal Democrat MP for the area for 13 years until he retired.

Sir Davey – who was in Harrogate today to speak at the Local Government Association’s annual conference and meet with local Lib Dem members – described Mr Willis as a “brilliant MP” who was “very popular locally”.

He added that this “gives people a clear message that the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives in Harrogate and Knaresborough”.

He also pointed towards the Lib Dem’s recent by-election success in Tiverton and Honiton as a reason why he believes voters are turning their backs on Boris Johnson’s Conservatives which have been hit by the Partygate scandal and cost of living crisis.

Sir Davey said: “We have a very strong party which has shown what it can do in the recent local elections.

“So whether it is the history or the recent election victories, I think we have a great chance.”