A NATIONAL supermarket chain is on the hunt for new store locations in Yorkshire as part of its rapid expansion drive.

The priority areas where Aldi is looking include York, Harrogate, Meadowhall, North Leeds, Ossett, Otley and Scarborough.

Aldi, which already has more than 960 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres.

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

George Brown, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious plans and change that.

“Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate site.”

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket offers a finder’s fee for people who recommend a site, including members of the public - which is either 1.5 per cent of a freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.