A CHARITY shop in a North Yorkshire town is calling for new volunteers to give up their time to help out a great cause.

Saint Catherine’s shop in Malton is looking to welcome new volunteers to its team.

Manager Penny Tull is appealing for ‘stock sorters’ to come and help out with sorting donations, steaming, pricing and displaying goods on Thursdays and Fridays, from 10am to 1pm or 1pm to 4pm.

Penny said: “It’s a nice job to do in a pair, so if there are two friends who would like to volunteer together it would be ideal. Our volunteers love the social side of the role and enjoy helping each other.”

She added that no experience is necessary and full training will be given – plus plenty of tea and coffee.

To find more, call into the shop at 11-13 Wheelgate from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, and ask for Penny.

You can also call the shop on 01653 229071 for further details on volunteering.

Saint Catherine's provides care and support at home and in the hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families and friends. The services allow a patient to remain as active as possible and make the most of every day.