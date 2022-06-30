YORK has been named as a UK hotspot when it comes to getting an appointment with a top-rated beauty professional, according to new research.
The study by Capital Hair and Beauty, looked at the number of hair, beauty and nail establishments with average Google reviews of four stars or more in over 30 major UK towns and cities outside of London. Local population data was then used to reveal ‘hotspots’ based on how many people have to share each of these top-rated salons.
With just 1,097 residents per four star rated beauty salon, York took ninth place in the table.
Ray Neal, salon owner and founder at Sunshine & The Beauty Within in York, said: “So, what does it take to be the best? Well after 24 years of trading I would say being open, keeping your standards high, and your staff happy. I know it’s easier said than done but being successful is a long-term affair.
"Clients come to see us to feel good, so we make it a great experience from start to end. Smile and the world really does smile with you.”
Overall Norwich came out on top with just 660 people per top-rated beauty salon, with Dundee taking second place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel