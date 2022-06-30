YORK has been named as a UK hotspot when it comes to getting an appointment with a top-rated beauty professional, according to new research.

The study by Capital Hair and Beauty, looked at the number of hair, beauty and nail establishments with average Google reviews of four stars or more in over 30 major UK towns and cities outside of London. Local population data was then used to reveal ‘hotspots’ based on how many people have to share each of these top-rated salons.