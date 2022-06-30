FIREFIGHTERS from across North Yorkshire are currently battling a huge blaze.

Seven crews from all across the county are at a large barn fire near Bedale.

Station manager Bob Hoskins is at the scene.

He said: "The barn contains straw and agricultural machinery.

"No people or livestock have been harmed.

"Crews will be at the scene for some time."

