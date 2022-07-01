SADDENED York fans of legendary TV presenter Harry Gration have left moving tributes to the former Look North presenter.
Following news of Harry's sudden death on Friday at the age of 71 people have been sharing their memories of meeting the popular broadcaster and passing on their condolences to his family.
Harry had been the face of Look North for almost 40 years before stepping down in 2020.
He had been a tireless champion for Yorkshire and numerous good causes. A devoted family man, he had his last child in 2019 at the age of 68.
Regulars at the Theatre Royal panto will have many fond memories of Harry joining in the mayhem created by Berwick Kaler and co during their reign at the venue.
Here are some of the tributes left in our online book of condolence:
Dennis Taylor of Tollerton said: "As a gentleman I met a few times. I still recall the pantomime antics with Berwick and that will stay with me."
Patricia Neilson said: "So sorry to hear about Harry, we watched him regularly on Look North for many years. He was such a down to earth man and an all round good bloke. He will be very sadly missed."
Kevin Bailey shared a photo of himself and Harry together outside York Minster and posted: "So so sorry, you were a top, proper Yorkshire bloke."
Joan O'Reilly said: "Just to say thank you Harry for all you have done for York. Sadly missed but never forgotten. Condolences to his family."
One reader wrote: "We shall all miss your quiet and cheerful presence in the local community of Dringhouses. Our deepest sympathies are with your family." Georgina posted: "I grew up watching you and then so have my children. You were a welcomed visitor into our home each evening via the screen. A proper Yorkshire lad, a genuine Yorkshire gentleman and all with a cheeky glint in your eyes. Sending love to your family from mine. From us here in the north goodnight and God bless.”
Neil Drysdale posted: "Often used to see Harry shopping in Tesco, Tadcaster Road, York. He always spoke and was a great friendly character. Condolences to all his family. RIP Harry."
John Binns wrote: "I was collecting some furniture once in York about 20 years ago for a local charity and went to Harry's house by mistake. Had a good laugh with Harry about it and spent a few minutes chatting with him. A true gentleman, who had time for everyone. RIP Harry, you will be sadly missed by everyone."
