EMERGENCY services were called out to a crash on a major road.
North Yorkshire Fire and rescue say they were called out at 7.21am today to the A64
A spokesman for the service said: "We were called to the A64 westbound between Tadcaster and Headingley Bar after reports of an accident.
"Crews from Acomb, York and Tadcaster responded to reports of a road traffic collision.
"This was a single vehicle road traffic collision, with one occupant out on arrival of crews."
