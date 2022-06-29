EMERGENCY services were called out to a crash on a major road.

North Yorkshire Fire and rescue say they were called out at 7.21am today to the A64

A spokesman for the service said: "We were called to the A64 westbound between Tadcaster and Headingley Bar after reports of an accident.

"Crews from Acomb, York and Tadcaster responded to reports of a road traffic collision.

"This was a single vehicle road traffic collision, with one occupant out on arrival of crews."