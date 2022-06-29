UPDATED 6.20PM: The accident has been cleared and the road reopened.
THERE are reports of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.
There's currently queueing traffic on the A1(M) southbound after a crash just before junction 44, the turn off for the A64 York and Tadcaster and the road is partially blocked.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene if at all possible.
