COULD this be the most unusual wedding proposal in York?

Over the years people have gone to extreme lengths to ask their loved one for their hand in marriage.

But this one is a new one on us!

John Fairweather proposed to his partner Hannah while jumping out of a plane with the words: "Will you marry me?" written in marker pens on his white gloves.

The stunt was recorded and the video played to Hannah.

If you have an unusual wedding proposal story, we'd love to hear it - you can send us details at the end of the story.

Hannah was obviously won over by the proposal and the couple tied the knot in May.

Here is there wedding story - and if you have got married recently you can send us your story and photos here.

Hannah and John Fairweather

When did you get married?

May 1, 2022

Where did you get married?

The Owl in Hambleton, Selby

Where did you have your reception?

The Owl in Hambleton, Selby

How did you meet?

We met on Tinder when I was in my final year at York St John University.

Tell us about the proposal

John had a skydive planned with one of his best mates, they had it filmed. Once we got home he played the video to me. It got to the point when they were jumping out the plane, John had a pair of white gloves on, he put his hands together and opened them up to which it said 'Will you marry me?'.

Hannah and John's wedding day

What did you both wear?

John wore a three piece grey suit with a purple tie to match the bridesmaid dresses, I wore an ivory silk A-line dress with a jewelled belt

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Having all our family and friends there to celebrate with us after a horrible two years of Covid.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

We were due to get married May 2021 but due to Covid had to postpone to this year. The only positive out of it was we welcome our gorgeous baby boy in September 2021.

John and Hannah with their best men and bridesmaids

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

We would like to thank Jodie Thomson for our fantastic cake, it was beautiful. Our families for helping to make this day so special and Eleanor Martin Photography for providing beautiful memories for us to look back on.

Tell us about your honeymoon

We went for seven nights away to Gran Canaria. Gran Canaria was our first holiday away when we first got together so decided to go back.

Share your wedding story

If you have got married recently, please send us your story and photos here - or visit www.thepress.co.uk/weddings

And if you have an unusual wedding proposal to tell us about you can do so via the Send Now button below...