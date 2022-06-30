CHILDREN at a York riverside primary school were taught all about water safety - by members of the fire service’s river rescue team.

The team arrived at the Naburn slipway by boat, where children greeted them - and then learned what Naburn Primary headteacher Jonathan Green described as ‘some valuable lessons’.

Mr Green said that given the warmer summer weather a swim in the river can seem tempting.

But firefighters were able to explain to the children just how dangerous that can be, he said.

“The children learnt why it can be dangerous to go in the water, how it’s much colder than it looks which can make it difficult to breathe, how pollutants in the water could make them ill, and, most importantly, to never go in to try and rescue someone in trouble, but always to call 999,” Mr Green said.

“They also learnt how to throw a line, and safety techniques the firemen use.

“They were then treated to a look inside the fire engine and each one held the hose to spray water across the street - very exciting!

“I’m sure they came home buzzing but also with some important lifelong messages about keeping safe in our riverside village.”

Anne Clark, who is vice-chair of the school’s governors, said because Naburn is so close to the River Ouse, parents are naturally worried about the dangers posed by the water.

“So it is reassuring to them that the children are being taught about these dangers from an early age,” she said.

Inevitably, in summer, the children do see people swimming in the river - or even jumping in from Naburn bridge, Anne said.

“It looks like great fun to them. But the firemen were able to tell them about the dangers,” she said. “By the end of the day, they understood.”

Children being children, there was plenty of fun along the way, too - especially when they had a chance to spray the firefighters’ hoses.

“But the fact that it was fun really helped to reinforce the messages they learned,” Anne said.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed the visit, and the school want to offer their sincere thanks to Mike, Ollie and the rest of the Fire Service team for giving the children such clear safety messages and an exciting and memorable experience.

“It is something that they will never forget!”