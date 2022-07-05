MORE moving tributes have been paid to a former York teacher and church warden who has died aged 70 from CJD - a rare disease that claims the life of one in a million.

Retired Bootham School chemistry teacher Chris Dobson died on June 7 just one month after being diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) - a rare and fatal condition that affects the brain.

He leaves his widow, Wanda, three children, Ellie, Joe and Jeremy, brother Steve and sister-in-law Anne.

His funeral took place last Monday, at St Michael Le Belfrey Church in High Petergate, where he was a reader and warden.

Chris and Wanda had only been married for 20 months before he died.

People who knew Chris have left tributes to him in The Press's online book of condolence.

Jack Southen wrote: Thank you so much for your hard work, kindness and dedication. You were a fantastic teacher. I am forever grateful for your guidance and help in my university application. I would not be where I am today without your help. I’m saddened to hear of your passing, my thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends."

Chris Dobson with wife Wanda and his children. Chris has died of CJD aged 70

Maren Rowley Williams posted: "I met Chris when I was a res grad and German assistant at Bootham in 2008/09 and he was one of the first members of staff who made me feel so welcome, both at Bootham and in York. He was always kind, and supportive."

Temi Matthew wrote: "Thank you so much for making my husband feel so welcome to church. You will always stretch out your hand to say hello. Chris, you will be missed. Wanda and the family are in our prayers."

Chur Yue Brian: "Missing a really nice and humble man whom I only got to know this year through the church weekly prayer group. Saddened by his sudden deterioration and death. Chris and Wanda were a great couple."

Jo Hunter (neé Ellery): "Chris taught me at Bootham ( 1999-2006) and my memories of him were of such a kind, patient, and funny man. He was so enthusiastic whenever he met his old scholars in the street; so proud of all his former students and keen to hear what they were doing with their lives. He will be so fondly remembered by thousands of former pupils. My deepest condolences to Chris’s family and loved ones."

Judith and Steve Morrison left this tribute: "Wanda such a shock to hear of Chris’s illness and his premature death, all too soon. Please accept our heartfelt condolences and prayers."