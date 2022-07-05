WE'VE had some cracking weather in June - and summer has got off to a fantastic start.

Long may that continue.

Here is a reminder of some of those sunny days - in photos.

Members of the Press Camera Club have been out and about recording York in all its loveliness in recent weeks.

They have been taking part in our monthly competition, which has been on the theme of....wait for it - summer!

We are sharing our favourite images here including the prize winning shot of St Helen's Square from an unusual angle by Sue Gabbatiss.

Sue's winning photo of York in summer

Well done Sue, you are the winner of this month's £50 prize.

And congratulations to our runners-up too: Barney Sharratt, Garry Hornby, Lewis Scorfield, Danielle Simpson, Mal Adamczyk and Lisa Young.

Would you like to see your photographs on this page?

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.