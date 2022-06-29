A MAN has been sentenced to seven years in jail having been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman as she walked home.

Matthew Littlefield, of Highfield Road, Beverley, was found guilty of a serious assault on a woman who was walking home along Hull Bridge Road in Beverley, on October 16, last year.

Littlefield appeared in court today (June 29) and was sentenced to seven years in prison, and will serve a minimum of two-thirds of this before being eligible for parole.

He has been sentenced to an additional three years on licence when released.

Detective Constable Paul Chatterton, of Humberside Police, who investigated the case, said: “This was an extremely distressing attack on a lone woman as she walked home from what had been a pleasant evening in Beverley with her friend.

“Matthew Littlefield assaulted her, punching her to her face and with the clear intent to commit a sexual offence, he then attempted to drag her into a wooded area before being disturbed by members of the public.’

"The sexual offence Matthews Littlefield intended to commit was rape.

“The determination, bravery and quick thinking of the victim meant she managed to escape her attacker and raise the alarm.

“She and her family have been traumatised by the incident I commend her for bravery in providing a victim statement to the court, and her bravery throughout the proceedings.

“Bringing dangerous individuals to book is what we come to work for. We work tirelessly to gather the evidence to bring these cases to court.

“I want to thank the victim for her stoicism as we have gone through the criminal justice system, her victim statement and support throughout the investigation have been invaluable in bringing a dangerous individual to justice and putting him behind bars.”