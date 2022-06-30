IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five cricket teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
Pictured above is the Bootham Park team, who were narrowly beaten in the Myers Burnell Cup semi-final in 1957.
Standing, left to right: D Bunce, D Keighley, P Tumman, C Becket, A Copley, F Blanchard. Seated: R Crookes, J Miller, F Hollingsworth, D Fraser, J Bland.
Next up...
BOLTON PERCY – 1975: Back, from the left: C Taylor, J Wood, S Mitchell, P Lazenby, J Marriott, D Hardcastle and A Curtis (scorer). Front: I Grice, A Anderson, G Bradley, R Broadley, N Lowe.
BOLTON PERCY SECOND XI – 1980: Back row, from the left: D Hardcastle, D Hall, J Dale, P Leverton, R Duerden, M Green. Front: M Pears, J Wood, J Conacher (captain), R Broadley, A Curtis.
BOROUGHBRIDGE – 1976: Back, from the left: J Hill, G Groves, B Shepherd, R Henley, A Hopwood. Front: W Lonsdale, K Lambert, L Lambert, M Iveson, S Horner.
BUBWITH CC – 1982: Back, from the left: Tim Norton, Malc Walker, Mark Readman, Jules Bellerby, Nigel Briggs, Dave Aked. Front: Graham Williamson, Andrew Ward, Neil Readman (captain), Derek Coe, Bill Bodycombe.
