Pictured above is the Bootham Park team, who were narrowly beaten in the Myers Burnell Cup semi-final in 1957.

Standing, left to right: D Bunce, D Keighley, P Tumman, C Becket, A Copley, F Blanchard. Seated: R Crookes, J Miller, F Hollingsworth, D Fraser, J Bland.

York Press: BOLTON PERCY - 1975BOLTON PERCY - 1975

BOLTON PERCY – 1975: Back, from the left: C Taylor, J Wood, S Mitchell, P Lazenby, J Marriott, D Hardcastle and A Curtis (scorer). Front: I Grice, A Anderson, G Bradley, R Broadley, N Lowe.

York Press: BOLTON PERCY SECOND XI - 1980BOLTON PERCY SECOND XI - 1980

BOLTON PERCY SECOND XI – 1980: Back row, from the left: D Hardcastle, D Hall, J Dale, P Leverton, R Duerden, M Green. Front: M Pears, J Wood, J Conacher (captain), R Broadley, A Curtis.

York Press: BOROUGHBRIDGE - 1976BOROUGHBRIDGE - 1976

BOROUGHBRIDGE – 1976: Back, from the left: J Hill, G Groves, B Shepherd, R Henley, A Hopwood. Front: W Lonsdale, K Lambert, L Lambert, M Iveson, S Horner.

York Press: BUBWITH CC - 1982BUBWITH CC - 1982

BUBWITH CC – 1982: Back, from the left: Tim Norton, Malc Walker, Mark Readman, Jules Bellerby, Nigel Briggs, Dave Aked. Front: Graham Williamson, Andrew Ward, Neil Readman (captain), Derek Coe, Bill Bodycombe.

