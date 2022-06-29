THE bomb squad were called in after a suspicious object was found in York city centre.

As The Press reported earlier, North Yorkshire Police cordoned off the area around Clifford’s Tower and the Castle car park last night (June 28).

North Yorkshire Police say they were contacted at just before 6pm in relation to a suspicious object outside York Crown Court.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and a cordon was put in place on Skeldergate Bridge, Bishopthorpe Road and Cromwell Road.

"Specialist bomb disposal officers (EOD) confirmed that the device was not suspicious, and the object was a phone charging power pack.

"The cordon was stood down and enquiries are now continuing.

"Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12220111767."

York Press: The police cordon in Tower Street near Clifford’s Tower in York Picture: Sonia BlakeThe police cordon in Tower Street near Clifford’s Tower in York Picture: Sonia Blake

 