THE bomb squad were called in after a suspicious object was found in York city centre.
As The Press reported earlier, North Yorkshire Police cordoned off the area around Clifford’s Tower and the Castle car park last night (June 28).
North Yorkshire Police say they were contacted at just before 6pm in relation to a suspicious object outside York Crown Court.
A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and a cordon was put in place on Skeldergate Bridge, Bishopthorpe Road and Cromwell Road.
"Specialist bomb disposal officers (EOD) confirmed that the device was not suspicious, and the object was a phone charging power pack.
"The cordon was stood down and enquiries are now continuing.
"Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12220111767."
June 28, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here