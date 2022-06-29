POLICE are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager from Pocklington.

Humberside Police said Faith, 16, had not been seen since Monday last week.

"She is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, with dark shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a bomber jacket and carrying a red bag," said a spokesperson.

"We are appealing for anyone with information that may help us find her to get in touch.

"We do believe that she may have travelled to the Bradford area of West Yorkshire.

"If you have any info that could assist, please call 101 quoting log 7 of 20 June."