I read in your World News page last Saturday that Ukraine, whose borders have been violated in the most tragic way imaginable, has applied to join the EU.

Your article stated that a member country is covered under a treaty clause that says if a member falls victim to armed aggression, the other EU countries are obligated to assist it by all the means in their power. Moreover, membership gives access to a market of 450 million consumers.

I would therefore suggest that the UK, in the interest of border security and economic prosperity, immediately apply to join.

John Taylor, Lycett Road, Dringhouses, York

 