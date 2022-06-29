I read in your World News page last Saturday that Ukraine, whose borders have been violated in the most tragic way imaginable, has applied to join the EU.
Your article stated that a member country is covered under a treaty clause that says if a member falls victim to armed aggression, the other EU countries are obligated to assist it by all the means in their power. Moreover, membership gives access to a market of 450 million consumers.
I would therefore suggest that the UK, in the interest of border security and economic prosperity, immediately apply to join.
John Taylor, Lycett Road, Dringhouses, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here