The National Railway Museum is a huge asset for York and as a parent I’m grateful to the NRM for the many happy hours spent there when my children were young and train-mad.

The site is looking tired in places and I’m therefore delighted there are plans for redevelopment. I am deeply disappointed, however, that this redevelopment, as plans stand, will be at the expense of a key walk/cycle route into town when Leeman Road is stopped up.