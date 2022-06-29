POLICE in York cordoned off a busy road in the city centre.
After 7pm last night (June 29) North Yorkshire Police cordoned off the area around Clifford’s Tower and the Castle car park.
Tower Street was closed and businesses were evacuated.
The road was reopened before 8pm.
The precise nature of the incident is not known at this time.
