THERE are reports of a crash on a major road in to York.
There's been a crash on the A19 at Escrick between York and Selby near Escrick Business Park.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
THERE are reports of a crash on a major road in to York.
There's been a crash on the A19 at Escrick between York and Selby near Escrick Business Park.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article