A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of a series of motorcycle, scooter, car and van thefts in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the 28-year-old is also under investigation for going equipped for theft after officers found bolt cutters in a rucksack, possession of an offensive weapon in the form of knuckledusters, and possession of a Class C drug.
The man, from Middlesbrough, was arrested in the West Cliff Car Park on Royal Crescent in Whitby just after 4am.
A police spokesman said: "This followed multiple reports to the police of suspicious activity and vehicle theft incidents in the town.
"When the 28-year-old man was arrested, police recovered a black Suzuki motorcycle and a grey Ford Fiesta ST in the carpark that are suspected of being stolen from the Darlington area.
"Enquiries are ongoing with Durham Constabulary regarding these thefts and with Northumbria Police about the stolen van from Houghton-le-Spring. The owners have been contacted.
"It has also been established that the arrested man is wanted by Cleveland Police for similar offences.
"He will be transferred into their custody after being questioned for the Whitby offences."
