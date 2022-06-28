A POLICE helicopter and drone have been deployed in a search for a missing North Yorkshire woman, as concerns grow for her safety.
North Yorkshire Police said Chelsea Allen, aged 31, went missing from her home in Helmsley at 3am on Sunday morning, and was believed to have left home on foot.
A spokesperson said the police helicopter was involved in a search of the Helmsley area yesterday evening, and the search continued today.
They said officers used a police drone to allow them to view aerial footage of vast open areas, and had also been assisted by specialist resource which included the police helicopter and a mountain rescue team.
"Extensive resource has been allocated in the search to find Chelsea," they said.
“We are currently extremely concerned for the welfare of Chelsea. I would urge members of the public in the Ryedale area to remain vigilant and check any sheltered outbuildings.
“If anyone has any information which can assist the investigation, they should call police immediately on 101. Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.
"Chelsea was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved t-shirt with white pattern sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and trainers. She also has several tattoos."
