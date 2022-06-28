A MAN has been injured on a crash on a main road through North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called oput at 7.09am today (June 28) to the A170, Sutton Bank between Thirsk and Helmsley after reports of a crash.

A spokesman for the service said: "Thirsk and Helmsley crews along with two officers attended a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a Ford Transit van.

"Crews removed both doors of the van to release a man who was medically trapped inside.

"Crews assisted ambulance paramedics in transferring the casualty onto a spinal board and into a road ambulance for transporting to hospital.

"The incident was then left in the hands of the police."