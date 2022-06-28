UPDATED: The crash has now been cleared.

THERE are reports coming in of a crash close to a shopping park in York.

There are seports of accident on St Nicholas Avenue close to McArthur Glen, York Designer Outlet at the A19 Fulford Interchange.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called tot he scene at 4.22pm.

A spokesman said: "It was a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"One casualty was out of the vehicle on arrival of Fire and Rescue crews.

"The casualty was left in care of paramedics on arrival of road ambulance.

"Crews carried out general scene safety before leaving the incident with police."