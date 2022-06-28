A LEVEL crossing on the outskirts of York will be out of action while works are carried out.
The level crossing in Millfield Lane, Upper Poppleton, close to Manor CE Academy and the Parcel Force depot, will be closed at 11pm tonight (June 28) and is expected to reopen just before 6am tomorrow.
Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place and City of York Council says that all vehicles will be able to use Low Poppleton Lane without risk of a fixed penalty notice during the works period only.
