THE word is out for York to join ‘Our Big Conversation’.

The City of York Council is calling on residents and businesses to talk about some of the biggest challenges and opportunities facing York.

The aim is to help set the direction of the city for the next ten years.

The campaign, launched this week, will ask people their views to help the council develop strategies for the city on climate change, the economy and health and wellbeing.

All views will inform the final development of the council’s Economic Strategy and Climate Change Strategy, which will be taken to Executive for approval in October 2022, and the Health and Wellbeing Strategy that will be approved at September’s Health and Wellbeing Board.

The survey started on Tuesday June 28 and runs for six weeks until Friday August 5.

City partners, community groups and business representative groups are also invited to take part in the consultation.

As part of the consultation, Joint Scrutiny committees will be held throughout July exploring the shared benefits of each strategy. People wanting to take part are asked to register on the council website.

Council leader Keith Aspden says the consultation will give residents, businesses and communities a chance to shape the council’s response to some of the key challenges facing York.

He said: “We are working with partners across the city to ensure as wide a variety of voices are featured in this important conversation as possible. Your feedback will make a difference to the future of the city, so please do take the time to share your views!”

Deputy leader Cllr Andy D’Agorne says the council wants to know how better to respond to the local and global challenges of the next decade.

He said: “This consultation will be our most inclusive conversation to date and accessible to all. We want to ensure no resident feels left out, with paper based opportunities available in Explore.”

In addition to asking about priorities, the survey will ask residents and businesses what can do to help deliver the strategies.

The information provided will be shared with the council’s Executive to help them consider whether to approve the strategies at a later date.

Helping develop the strategies, over 2,000 residents responded to the first phase of Our Big Conversation.

During Phase 2 of the consultation, the council focussed on the views of these communities who the council didn’t hear from to make sure these important strategies respond to all the different needs and priorities of York’s residents.

The council added it commissioned a series of focus groups throughout spring 2022, inviting different people to have a discussion about climate change, the economy and transport in York, and what could change over the next decade.