THE latest Census results on York's population changes over the last decade are now revealed.

The Census survey, used by the Office of National Statistics to get the most accurate data to analyse the population changes, is carried out every 10 years, with the latest survey distributed on March 21, 2021.

The first data set of the 2021 Census for England and Wales was published today (Tuesday, June 28), to reveal the population growth, the balance of age groups and the ratio of male to female.

Growth

Across England and Wales, the population has increased by 6.3 per cent to 59.6 million, which revealed a slowdown of growth from 2011, in which the Census revealed a 7.1 per cent increase.

In York specifically, the number of people living here has increased by two per cent, from 198,051 residents in 2011 to 202,800 last year.

Across Yorkshire and The Humber as a whole, the population has increased by 3.7 per cent.

Age

York’s population is ageing – the proportion of over 65s has increased from 16.9 per cent to 19.1 per cent, while the number of under 10s has decreased from 10.1 per cent to 9.1 per cent.

This is a lower figure than the country as a whole, as the Census found that 18.6 per cent of people were over 65, up from 16.4 per cent.

Male to Female

York had more female than male residents in 2011, and the proportion of females increased further in 2021.

In 2011, York’s population was 51.4 per cent female and 48.6 per cent male, however the 2021 Census has found that York is now 51.9 per cent female and 48.1 per cent male, which is a similar balance to the rest of England and Wales of 51 and 48 respectively.

Future results will reveal figures on ethnicity, religion, the labour market, education, and household changes, and for the first time, UK armed forces veterans, sexual orientation, and gender identity, to be published in stages over the next two years.